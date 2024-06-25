Malik Energy Hires Bunker Supplier in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kristian Haun has joined the company as a bunker supplier in Denmark as of this month. Image Credit: Malik Energy

Marine fuels firm Malik Energy has hired a new bunker supplier in Denmark.

Kristian Haun has joined the company as a bunker supplier in Denmark as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Haun was previously a category coordinator for Salling Group from May 2022 to last month.

"I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to be a part of the Malik family," Haun said in the post.

"I am looking forward to learning everything about the bunker industry and helping to ensure future growth in the Danish market."

Aalborg-based Malik Energy is a physical bunker supplier and has a staff of seven in its sales team.