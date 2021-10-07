Stockholm to Add Shore Power Connections

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two connections will be ready for use in 2023 and 2024. Image Credit: Ports of Stockholm

Stockholm's port authorities have received building permits to add shore power connections to its facilities.

The permits are for two high-voltage shore power connections for cruise ships, Ports of Stockholm said in a statement on its website this week.

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based power grid while at berth, allowing them to stop burning bunkers and cut GHG emissions if the power comes from a renewable source.

"Cruise passengers are very important to Stockholm financially, and generate over 1,000 jobs in the region," Joakim Larsson, city commissioner responsible for Ports of Stockholm, said in the statement.

"Onshore power connections in Stockholm are part of an important joint environmental investment, together with other Baltic Sea ports, to create an international class sustainable cruise destination."

The two connections will be ready for use in 2023 and 2024.