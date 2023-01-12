BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Senior Sustainability and LCA Specialist

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a senior sustainability and lifecycle assessment specialist in Copenhagen.

The firm is looking for candidates with a background in environmental engineering, or a similar field, who can bring insights into bioenergy, biofuels, feedstock assessment and certification, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

"Your primary work tasks will be centred around sustainability analysis and life cycle assessment of future fuels like the green methanol and you will be working with developing Maersk sustainability policies for fuels and energy such as biofuels for our ships, diesel for our trucks and sustainable aviation fuels in close collaboration with other Maersk teams," the company said in the advertisement.

