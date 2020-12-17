Tanker Firm Makes Ground on Scrubber Payback

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Okeanis: Oslo listed. File Image / Pixabay.

A tanker company has reported good progress on payback for its investment in emissions abatement technology for its ships.

Okeanis Eco Tankers is listed in Oslo and has a 17-strong tanker fleet where all the ships are equipped with scrubbers.

The company has estimated that $26 million of the $40 million spent on the abatement technology has been recouped through lower bunker costs and time-charter premiums, according to marine news provider Tradewinds.

The company's third quarter earnings results posted a $15.6 million profit.