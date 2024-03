Shipping Firm Mizzen Hires Bunker Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ryberg was previously a bunker purchaser for MUR Shipping in Dubai. Image Credit: Ida Marie Ryberg / LinkedIn

Shipping company Mizzen has hired a new bunker manager in Dubai.

Ida Marie Ryberg has joined Mizzen as bunker manager in Dubai as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Ryberg was previously a bunker purchaser for MUR Shipping in Dubai from January 2019 to October of last year.

She had earlier worked as a shipping agent and bunker trader for GAC Group from 2012 to 2018, and as a shipping agent for Schultz Shipping from 2011 to 2012.

Mizzen is a dry bulk freight trading and operating company based in Dubai, according to the company's website.