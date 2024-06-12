BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a bunker trader and a strong network of industry contacts. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group

A marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is described as a rapidly expanding firm with a global presence and offices in multiple locations worldwide.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a bunker trader and a strong network of industry contacts.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish and maintain relationships with clients, suppliers, and industry stakeholders.

Source, negotiate, and secure bunker fuel deals while managing risk effectively.

Analyze market trends and provide insight into market developments to maximize trading opportunities.

Stay up to date with industry regulations and ensure compliance in all trading activities.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize trading strategies and ensure smooth logistics operations.

Monitor market and pricing trends to provide clients with accurate and timely information.

Prepare and maintain reports on trading activities and market analysis.

For more information, click here.