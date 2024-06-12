EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in London
Wednesday June 12, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a bunker trader and a strong network of industry contacts. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group
A marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.
Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is described as a rapidly expanding firm with a global presence and offices in multiple locations worldwide.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a bunker trader and a strong network of industry contacts.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Establish and maintain relationships with clients, suppliers, and industry stakeholders.
- Source, negotiate, and secure bunker fuel deals while managing risk effectively.
- Analyze market trends and provide insight into market developments to maximize trading opportunities.
- Stay up to date with industry regulations and ensure compliance in all trading activities.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize trading strategies and ensure smooth logistics operations.
- Monitor market and pricing trends to provide clients with accurate and timely information.
- Prepare and maintain reports on trading activities and market analysis.
