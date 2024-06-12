BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday June 12, 2024

A marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is described as a rapidly expanding firm with a global presence and offices in multiple locations worldwide.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience as a bunker trader and a strong network of industry contacts.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Establish and maintain relationships with clients, suppliers, and industry stakeholders.
  • Source, negotiate, and secure bunker fuel deals while managing risk effectively.
  • Analyze market trends and provide insight into market developments to maximize trading opportunities.
  • Stay up to date with industry regulations and ensure compliance in all trading activities.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize trading strategies and ensure smooth logistics operations.
  • Monitor market and pricing trends to provide clients with accurate and timely information.
  • Prepare and maintain reports on trading activities and market analysis.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com