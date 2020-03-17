Socar Marine Targets Turkish Domestic Marine Fuel Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Istanbul, Turkey. File image/Pixabay.

Socar Marine has entered the domestic marine fuels market in Turkey, according to local media reports.

The company, which is active in the international marine fuels market, says that it can meet the fuel needs of maritime companies, tourist boats and fishing vessels.

"We believe that we will make a difference in the domestic maritime sector with our service and competitive approach that can meet the needs, " the company's marine sales director Zeki Tarakçı was quoted as saying by local news provider Timeturk.com.

The Azerbaijani oil company has been active in Turkey for several years and is one of the key players in the Istanbul bunkering sector.