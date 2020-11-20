Greece's Finecor Expands Physical Supply Footprint to Thessaloniki

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal with the refinery will allow the supplier to offer bunkers at the port of Thessaloniki. File Image / Pixabay

Greek marine fuel supplier Finecor Oil Bunkering has expanded its physical supply operation to Thessaloniki, the company said last week.

As of November 12 the company has obtained a licence to load bunker products from the Hellenic Petroleum refinery in Thessaloniki, the company said in a statement on its website.

This will allow the company to supply promptly at Thessaloniki as well as other ports in the north and centre of Greece, it said.

Finecor supplies bunker fuels and distillates by truck at various ports across Greece, according to its website, and was founded in 2001. Earlier this year the company boosted its trading team with the hiring of George Rodanakis.