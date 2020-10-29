Finecor Oil Bunkering Hires New Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Finecor supplies bunker fuels and distillates by truck at various ports across Greece. File Image / Pixabay

Greek marine fuel supplier Finecor OIl Bunkering has hired a new trader.

George Rodanakis has joined the company as of this month as a bunker trader in Greece, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Rodanakis previously covered bunker cargo trading and chartering for Macoil.

Finecor supplies bunker fuels and distillates by truck at various ports across Greece, according to its website. The company was founded in 2001.