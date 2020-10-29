EMEA News
Finecor Oil Bunkering Hires New Trader
Thursday October 29, 2020
Finecor supplies bunker fuels and distillates by truck at various ports across Greece. File Image / Pixabay
Greek marine fuel supplier Finecor OIl Bunkering has hired a new trader.
George Rodanakis has joined the company as of this month as a bunker trader in Greece, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.
Rodanakis previously covered bunker cargo trading and chartering for Macoil.
Finecor supplies bunker fuels and distillates by truck at various ports across Greece, according to its website. The company was founded in 2001.