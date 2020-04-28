Integr8 Reminds Customers to Consider Smaller Ports for Attractive Bunker Prices

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lisbon has some of the most attractive VLSFO prices in Southern Europe. File Image / Pixabay

Trading company Integr8 Fuels has published research pointing out that buyers can sometimes find more attractive bunker prices away from the bigger hubs.

"While bunker hubs often mean a higher number of suppliers, better availability and pricing, this is not always the case, particularly following the transition to VLSFO as the main compliant fuel," the company wrote in a note published Tuesday.

The company in particular pointed out the price advantage for very low sulfur fuel oil at Lisbon -- at a discount to Gibraltar's levels of $22/mt on Monday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing.

"It is worth noting that bunker prices fluctuate on a daily basis and bunker ports (including hubs) may frequently move from 'expensive' to 'cheap'," Integr8 said.

"Such price movements as well as delays, fuel quality, and changes in port call costs should be closely monitored in order to select the most optimal bunker port, achieve bunker bill savings and increase voyage revenues."

To read the full Integr8 report, click here: https://integr8fuels.com/can-bunkering-outside-hubs-yield-better-pricing-2/.