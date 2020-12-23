Enagas Wins EU Funding for Algeciras LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project would be a substantial addition to LNG bunkering infrastructure in the Bay of Algeciras. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish natural gas supplier Enagas is set to receive European Union funding for a project to launch an LNG bunker barge, the company said Tuesday.

The company, in conjunction with the Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras, plans to launch the first ship 100% dedicated to LNG bunker supply at Algeciras, it said in a statement on its website.

The European Commission has agreed to provide about 11 million euros for the project, or 20% of its cost.

The barge will have a storage capacity of 12,500 m3 of LNG, and is set to be commissioned in LNG. The ship will take gas from the Enagas terminal at Huelva and deliver it either directly to customers or to other LNG bunker barges in the area.

"In addition to promoting more sustainable maritime transport and improving air quality in the Bay of Algeciras, this project will mean another step towards consolidating Spain and the Port of Algeciras, the one with the highest freight traffic in Spain, as a European benchmark in bunkering of LNG in the Strait of Gibraltar," Enagas said in the statement.