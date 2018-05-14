BMS United, IBIA to Take A Glance into the Future of Shipping

Complimentary one day event will take place on May 30th, 2018 in Athens.

With the "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel now less than 20 months away, and a new pledge from MEPC 72 to reduce Shipping's GHG emissions at least 50% by 2050 and to zero as quickly as possible, the industry faces what is set to be one of the most be one of the most significant periods of change in its history.

It is against his background that BMS United and the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) have partnered to host a special, complimentary one day event.

What's Next: a Glance into the Future of Shipping, will take place on May 30th, 2018 at the Benaki Museum of Greek Culture in Athens and examine critical issues including the IMO’s 2020 Global Sulfur Cap, Future Shipbuilding, and Shipping Market Dynamics & Trends.

Confirmed Speakers include IMO's Edmund Hughes, who will discuss work by IMO on consistent implementation of the 2020 Sulfur Limit and addressing GHG emissions from International Shipping; Lauran Wetemans, Shell, who will discuss the use of LNG as an alternative marine fuel; and Dennis L. Andersen, Global Risk Management, who will look at oil market disruptions from a physical as well as a financial perspective.

"BMS, as one of the world's leading maritime solution providers, and IBIA, the voice of the global bunker industry, have arranged a dynamic and interactive series of discussions around diverse topics, which will cover a broad spectrum of points at issue, but with a specific emphasis on future challenges for the Shipping Industry," said Antonis Xiros, Group Director, BMS United.

To express your interest in participating please visit: http://bmsunited.com/News-and-Events/Whats-Next-a-glance-into-the-future-of-shipping.aspx#post

Participation is subject to availability. Ship & Bunker is a Communication Sponsor for this event.