Novel Ship Design for Green Hydrogen Supply Chain

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Liquid hydrogen transporter. Image Credit / C-Job.

Linking hydrogen supply and with demand via a dedicated tanker supply operation is an idea spawned by two firms naval architects C-Job and energy provider LH2 Europe.

The new tanker would transport the liquid hydrogen from Scotland to terminals in Germany.

The project incorpates a dedicated tanker designed by C-Job to connect the "abundant renewable electricity in Scotland to produce green hydrogen" with the energy market in Europe, according to the companies. The green fuel would then be priced at a competitive level to diesel.

"LH2 Europe aims to have a full liquid hydrogen supply chain ready by 2027," said the head of the company, Peter Wells.

"We plan to initially deliver 100 metric tonnes per day (t/d) of green hydrogen and ramp up production to 300 mt/d within three years, depending on demand."

To get around hydrogen's lack of weight and its impact on ship design, C-Job has come up with a trapezium-shaped hull to create "enough deck space to fit the tanks without the need for ballast", according to C-Job's CCO, Job Volwater.

The vessel will generate zero greenhouse gas emissions when operating and is expected to be ready six months before the first delivery of hydrogen in 2027.