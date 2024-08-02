Global Fuel Supply Hires Fuel Supplier in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Xiao was previously the marketing manager for Magic Box Technology DMCC from April 2022 to May 2024. Image Credit: Global Fuel Supply

Marine fuel trading firm Global Fuel Supply has hired a new fuel supplier in the UAE.

Freya Xiao has joined the company as a fuel supplier in Dubai as of June 1, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

XIao was previously the marketing manager for Magic Box Technology DMCC from April 2022 to May 2024. She had earlier worked in various roles for Shanghai New Orient Vision Overseas Consulting from 2017 to 2020.

"She will play an important role in the development of our Asian markets," the company said in the post.

"We have experienced great support from both clients and suppliers in this region, making it a natural step to further develop these markets."