Bunker Market Volatility Detering Buyers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Markets: less frenetic. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker buyers and suppliers have turned cautious responding to market turbulence and end-buyers are likely to defer bunker fuel requirements, according to commodity price reporting agency SP Global Platts.

The agency reported a greater emphasis on counterparty risks as credit tightens following the sanctions, in a note released on Monday.

In addition, it said that many suppliers worldwide have turned their backs on Russian businesses and oil products.

Price indications from Ship & Bunker on Monday were tracking a fall from last week's highs with the global average bunker price down by $26 pmt on Friday.

Traders noted some loss of freneticism towards the end of last week.

"The market has been calmer the last two or three days," one bunker trader told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

Whether it stays that way remains to be seen.