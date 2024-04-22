BUNKER JOBS: Dubai Firm Seeks Marine Fuel Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with seven to ten years of operating experience in the petroleum industry. Image Credit: WTS Energy

A company is seeking to hire a marine fuel and petroleum products business development manager in Dubai.

Recruitment firm WTS Energy highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week, without naming the hiring company.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Foster and sustain effective working relationships and rapport with the government authorities, business and management institutions, national and key industry players and service providers in order to keep abreast with the latest development in the alliances to capture opportunities for new business ventures and enhance public confidence in the company business solutions, products and services.

Develop & recommend business model to Company on new business development opportunities for Petroleum Products, Marine fuel and Crude business in line with Company group strategies towards achieving business growth & sustainability

Establish and sustain business relationships with potential business partners, competitors, government and other relevant agencies in strengthening current and future business activities as well as to promote Company brands

Lead the feasibility study of business opportunities to ensure strategic fit to Company and Group overall portfolio development in managing business expansion and growth.

Build strategic business intelligence through acclimatizing with people and business culture and perform assessment on the market to highlight potential and threats in facilitating business decision

Identify strategic opportunity for the expansion of Petroleum Products, Marine Fuel and Crude business by rationalizing on the existing/ new strategic alliance and business opportunity

Assess stakeholder's expectations such as return on equity and continuity of returns gains and benefits in order to ensure higher profitability, value maximization and enhance Company business performance.

Establish cross functional/integrated project team and drive the initiatives of all new business ventures and opportunity in order to create higher profitability, efficient operational execution and enhance Company business performance.

