BUNKER JOBS: Global Risk Management Seeks Fuel Oil Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 20, 2021

Hedging firm Global Risk Management is seeking to hire a fuel oil trader for its Copenhagen office.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of five years of experience trading fuel oil, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday. Candidates will need to have had PNL responsibility.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Maintain price curves in line at all times
  • Price and hedge internal flow
  • Rigorous risk management and attention to detail in position keeping
  • Contribute to developing new proprietary trading strategies
  • Assist the development of new trading systems and contribute to optimise risk management and trading processes

Global Risk Management is a subsidiary of USTC and a sister company to Bunker Holding.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com