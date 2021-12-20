EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Global Risk Management Seeks Fuel Oil Trader
Monday December 20, 2021
The successful applicant will join Global Risk Management's office in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Global Risk Management
Hedging firm Global Risk Management is seeking to hire a fuel oil trader for its Copenhagen office.
The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of five years of experience trading fuel oil, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday. Candidates will need to have had PNL responsibility.
The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Maintain price curves in line at all times
- Price and hedge internal flow
- Rigorous risk management and attention to detail in position keeping
- Contribute to developing new proprietary trading strategies
- Assist the development of new trading systems and contribute to optimise risk management and trading processes
Global Risk Management is a subsidiary of USTC and a sister company to Bunker Holding.
