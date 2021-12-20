BUNKER JOBS: Global Risk Management Seeks Fuel Oil Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Global Risk Management

Hedging firm Global Risk Management is seeking to hire a fuel oil trader for its Copenhagen office.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of five years of experience trading fuel oil, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday. Candidates will need to have had PNL responsibility.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Maintain price curves in line at all times

Price and hedge internal flow

Rigorous risk management and attention to detail in position keeping

Contribute to developing new proprietary trading strategies

Assist the development of new trading systems and contribute to optimise risk management and trading processes

Global Risk Management is a subsidiary of USTC and a sister company to Bunker Holding.

