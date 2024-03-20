Efficiency Gains Could Accelerate European Shipping's Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

European shipping: hard to decarbonise. File Image / Pixabay.

Efficiency gains could see the shipping sector in Europe could take out an additional 93 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2030, according to new research.

The study, from non-governmental organisation T&E, highlights the lack of progress in the transport sector in reducing its output of greenhouse gas emissions in comparison with the efforts of other sectors.

"Other sectors [than transport] are decarbonising three times faster," said T&E executive director William Todts.

"Cars, trucks and vans can be cheaply electrified with batteries and renewables. Planes and ships pose a tougher challenge, and require a big effort from fuel suppliers to scale green fuels like e-kerosene and ammonia," he added.

The research on the European transport sector's laggardly performance in greenhouse gas reduction is detailed in T&'Es State of European Transport 2024 report to be launched in Brussels later today.