BUNKER JOBS: German Family-Run Firm Seeks Senior Bunker Trader

by Vernon Jayanathan, Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open bunker trader role.

As well as seeking to fill a couple of positions in Dubai, I am pleased to be working on behalf of an ambitious family-run German bunker company who are looking for an experienced similarly ambitious senior trader.

They must have a minimum of three years of experience; in fact, the more experience the better. More importantly, they must be able to bring along a client portfolio which fits with the firm's structure and be able to get up and running quickly.

The client is solid in terms of finance, so will be able to fully support any trading levels required. I have recruited people into this business before so I know they are good employers.

This business is prepared to pay for talent, and hence a lucrative package including a high base salary (depending on experience and current trading performance), a generous bonus scheme and private healthcare await the right candidate. Some help with relocation to Hamburg, where the client would ideally like the person to be located, will be provided.

An excellent command of English is a must, with the ability to speak German helpful.

If you think you fit the bill, please email me ASAP on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .