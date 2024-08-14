Peninsula Appoints Former Gibraltar Governor as First non-Executive Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sir David Steel. Image Credit / Peninsula.

Marine fuels supplier and trader Peninsula has appointed the former governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, as its first non-executive director.

Sir David, who recently completed a four-year appointment as governor and commander-in-chief of Gibraltar, will perform a traditional non-executive role, with a focus on advice and guidance drawn from his broad experience.

"His legal expertise, particularly in international and maritime law, provides an excellent grounding for his future governance responsibilities with Peninsula," the company said in a statement.

Peninsula's founder and chief executive, John Bassadone, said that Sir David's experience in the legal and maritime space will be invaluable in advising the board.

Prior to his appointment as governor of Gibraltar, Sir David served the Royal Navy in a 37-year career.