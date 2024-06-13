Dry Bulk Carrier Taking on Water After Two Attacks in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bulker Tutor was hit on the stern by a small craft about 66 nautical miles south-west of Al Hudaydah at 7:14 AM UTC on Wednesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A dry bulk carrier is taking on water and is no longer under the command of its crew after two attacks in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

The bulker Tutor was hit on the stern by a small craft about 66 nautical miles south-west of Al Hudaydah at 7:14 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

The ship was then hit for a second time later in the day by an unknown airborne projectile.

"The master reports the vessel is taking on water, and is not under command of the crew," the agency said.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past seven months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.