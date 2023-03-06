EUR20 Million Deal Struck for Hydrogen-fuelled Ferries on Northern Norway Routes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Henningsvaer, northern Norway. File Image / Pixabay.

Close to a EUR 20 million ($21m) order for hydrogen-powered propulsion systems has been agreed making it the largest marine hydrogen project in the world to date, according to the technology's provider.

Swedish fuel cell manufacturer Powercell and Norwegian engineer Seam are to deliver the kit for two ferries to be deployed in northern Norway.

"Powercell will deliver its Marine System 200, which will enable the ferries to produce approximately 13 MW of power in total," the company said.

The ships will be powered by green hydrogen and the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions will be up to 26,500 metric tonnes per year.

"In Norway alone, there are roughly 800 ferry lines and ferries are a segment where we can expect great interest in hydrogen-electric solutions," said Powercell's chief executive, Richard Berkling.

Norwegian firm Torghatten Nord will deliver the ferries, which carry passengers and vehicles, in the second half of 2024. The agreement signed between Powercell and Seam has a value of EUR19.2 million.