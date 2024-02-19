Vessel Abandoned After Attack Off Yemen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack at about 8 PM UTC on Sunday 35 nautical miles south of Al Mukha in Yemen. Image Credit: UKMTO

A ship has been abandoned at the entrance to the Red Sea after an attack from Yemen over the weekend.

The ship came under attack at about 8 PM UTC on Sunday 35 nautical miles south of Al Mukha in Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported.

"Military authorities report crew have abandoned the vessel," the agency said.

"Vessel at anchor and all crew are safe.

"Military authorities remain on scene to provide assistance."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.