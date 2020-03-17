Posidonia Postponed

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Event put back. File image/Pixabay.

The organisers of one of the shipping industry's premier events have postponed it to later in the year.

Posidonia, the biennial shippng exhibition held in Greece, will now take place in late October, maritime news provider Lloyd's List reports.

Two years ago, the event included more than 2,000 exhibitors and attracted over 23,000 visitors.

"Given the uncertainty currently surrounding our original dates, the international character of Posidonia and the pressure our exhibitors and visitors are under in actioning now their travel and logistical arrangements as well as the shipment of their exhibits, we concluded that we could not delay this decision any longer," organisers Posidonia Exhibitions were quoted as saying.

The news comes amid of raft of cancellations of industry events and meetings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.