Norway Grants Safety Permit to Ammonia Bunkering Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection has given its approval to the planned ammonia bunkering facility at Fjord Base in Florø. Image Credit: Yara Clean Ammonia

Norway's authorities have granted a safety permit to a planned ammonia bunkering terminal, in a further sign of the alternative fuel steadily overcoming safety concerns.

The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection has given its approval to the planned ammonia bunkering facility at Fjord Base in Florø, Yara Clean Ammonia said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The project is being developed by Yara Clean Ammonia and Azane.

"The planned terminal consists of a floating stationary barge with a capacity of 1000 cubic meters, or 650 tons, of low-emission ammonia," the company said in the statement.

"The permit allows for up to 416 operations annually, many of these expected to be bunkering operations for offshore supply vessels that regularly call at Fjord Base in Florø."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.