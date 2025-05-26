ADNOC L&S Takes Delivery of Another Dual-Fuel LNG Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 175,000 m3 capacity vessel features LNG dual-fuel engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels. Image Credit: Adnoc

UAE-based energy company ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) has taken delivery of its second LNG carrier, part of a series of six being built in China.

The Al Rahba has been built by Jiangnan Shipyard, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The 175,000 m3 capacity vessel features LNG dual-fuel engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

"The vessel is designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50% compared to older-generation technology," ADNOC L&S said.

In 2022, ADNOC L&S signed shipbuilding contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard as part of the firm's fleet expansion program.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 716 vessels, with another 580 expected to join the fleet in 2028, classification society DNV said.