Fuel Optimisation Tech to go on Neste Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lean Marine's FuelOpt. Image Credit / Lean Marine.

Fuel optimising technology FuelOpt is to be installed on two crude oil tankers, its manufacturer, Lean Marine, has said.

The technology, which has been on the market since 2013, calculates the best fuel use for a ship by using "adaptive algorithms".

These "take varying conditions into account" to optimise fuel consumption which can lead to "up to 15% direct fuel savings", the Swedish company said.

The two Neste-controlled oil tankers join over a hundred tankers which already have the technology installed.