LQM Makes London Hire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bird: webinar role. Image credit / LQM.

Bunker broker LQM Petroleum Services has hired a client services executive.

Martin Bird will be based in London and among other duties will develop the firm's webinar programme.

"The LQM webinar programme has already been a huge success and Martin is ready to develop our offering," said chief executive Daniel Rose.

"We opened a new office in London last year and LQM is continuing to go from strength to strength despite these challenging times," Rose added.

Webinars to be cast in the coming months include Offshore Bunkers Post-Covid next month and Future Fuels which is scheduled for November.

In addition to London, the firm has offices in the United States and Paris, France.