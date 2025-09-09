Bernhard Schulte Offshore Takes Delivery of Hybrid-Battery Powered Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The newbuilding is characterised by its flexible employment in offshore operations and improved fuel economy. Image Source: Jacob Stærk / Ulstein Group

Hamburg-based Bernhard Schulte Offshore has taken delivery of a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) featuring a hybrid-battery propulsion system.

The Windea Clausius, built by Ulstein Verft in Norway, will serve the offshore wind industry, Schulte Group said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The vessel will be capable of running on battery or hybrid mode.

In addition, it holds a methanol-ready notation, allowing for future retrofitting to run on methanol.

“With hybrid battery propulsion and methanol fuel readiness, the vessel is designed for low-carbon operations and is ideally suited for both operations and maintenance (O&M) and construction support roles, particularly in harsh offshore environments,” the firm said.

Bernhard Schulte Offshore is the offshore unit of the Schulte Group.