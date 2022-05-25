UK Steps up Research Into Green Shipping Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK: backing green research. File Image / Pixabay.

A range of measures aimed at fostering innovation and development in the UK's green marine sector have been announced by the government.

Among the initiatives is a second round of funding aimed at feasibility and pre-deployment trials in this area.

Also included is work towards creating a zero emission ferries programme with the UK's devolved administrations and confirmation of plans to set a up centre for smart shipping to co-ordinate the "new and emerging technologies".

"We will continue to build momentum towards the publication in 2023 of a refreshed clean maritime plan," the government said.

"This will bring together our commitments, setting out a plan of action towards net zero for the UK domestic maritime sector," it added.