MEPC81 to Meet in London Next Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO building in London. Image Credit / S&B.

The key Marine Environment Protection Committee convenes next week at the International Maritime Organisation building in London.

At MEPC80 in July, the IMO took the historic step of forging agreement on reducing GHG emissions from shipping.

The effectiveness of that agreement will turn on what measures the committee decides to adopt to make the IMO GHG strategy work in practice.

Implementation is focused on mid-term measures to be agreed by members states by late 2025.

These measures comprise a technical element -- a goal-based fuel standard to regulate the phased reduction of a marine fuel's GHG intensity -- and an economic one involving a GHG emisisons pricing mechanism.

Submissions related to proposals on both these elements are to be discussed this week by the relevant working group prior to the MEPC meeting. In addition, the impact of the measures will be considered.

"The impact assessment is a crucial element to support decision-making on the mid‑term measures," according to the IMO

Impact assessments cover a range of factors including cargo value and type, transport costs and cost-effectiveness

A working group on the reduction of GHG emissions from ships will be established during MEPC81.