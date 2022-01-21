TotalEnergies Bunkers Gas-Powered CMA CGM Boxship at Marseilles Fos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Gas Vitality delivered the LNG. Image Credit: CMA CGM

France's TotalEnergies has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering of a containership at the port of Marseilles Fos.

The firm bunkered the 15,000 TEU CMA CGM Bali with about 6,000 m3 of LNG at Marseilles Fos on Friday, CMA CGM said in a statement on its website. The delivery vessel was the Gas Vitality, chartered by TotalEnergies and owned by MOL.

"This operation initiates the structuration of France's LNG field of excellence in maritime transport, with Marseille becoming the first LNG bunkering hub in France for shipping, for all the Mediterranean and South Europe area," CMA CGM said.

CMA CGM will have 44 LNG-fuelled vessels in service by the end of 2024, up from 24 currently operating.