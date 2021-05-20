Fujairah Bunker Sales Gain 7.3% on Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A recovery in bunker sales appears to be under way in Fujairah. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel sales at Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering hub after Singapore and Rotterdam, climbed by 7.3% from the previous month in April.

Total sales excluding lubricants gained 7.3% to 674,296 m3 in April, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Platts.

380 CST VLSFO sales rose by 10.8% to 532,374 m3, 180 CST VLSFO sank by 26.5% to 596 m3, HSFO dropped by 10.2% to 112,952 m3, MGO advanced by 2.1% to 2,508 m3 and low-sulfur VLSFO jumped by 34.7% to 25,866 m3.

Marine lubricant sales slipped by 6.4% on the month to 5,042 m3.

Converted to metric tonnes, April's total excluding lubricants comes to about 641,432 mt, 20.2% higher than the average 533,000 mt/month across the second quarter of 2020 noted in Ship & Bunker and BLUE Insight's quarterly bunker volumes survey.

Bunker demand in Singapore slipped by 1.5% on the year to 4.3 million mt in April.