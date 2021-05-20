EMEA News
Fujairah Bunker Sales Gain 7.3% on Month
A recovery in bunker sales appears to be under way in Fujairah. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuel sales at Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering hub after Singapore and Rotterdam, climbed by 7.3% from the previous month in April.
Total sales excluding lubricants gained 7.3% to 674,296 m3 in April, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Platts.
380 CST VLSFO sales rose by 10.8% to 532,374 m3, 180 CST VLSFO sank by 26.5% to 596 m3, HSFO dropped by 10.2% to 112,952 m3, MGO advanced by 2.1% to 2,508 m3 and low-sulfur VLSFO jumped by 34.7% to 25,866 m3.
Marine lubricant sales slipped by 6.4% on the month to 5,042 m3.
Converted to metric tonnes, April's total excluding lubricants comes to about 641,432 mt, 20.2% higher than the average 533,000 mt/month across the second quarter of 2020 noted in Ship & Bunker and BLUE Insight's quarterly bunker volumes survey.
Bunker demand in Singapore slipped by 1.5% on the year to 4.3 million mt in April.
Also in the News
US Climate Envoy John Kerry Calls For 2050 Zero Emissions Target at IMO
Once the European Union brings shipping into its emissions trading scheme in the next few years -- and with the UK now advancing its own decarbonisation plans for shipping -- pressure will mount on the US to follow suit.
Read in Full