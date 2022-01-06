Kanfer Shipping Seeks LNG Bunker Barge Charters in Spain and Portugal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kanfer sees Spain and Portugal as promising markets for LNG bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

Norway-based Kanfer Shipping is looking for charters for LNG bunker barges in Spain and Portugal.

The company has signed an initial agreement with shipping firm Suardiaz and broker Simpson Spence Young with a view to finding new business, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"Small-scale LNG bunkering and distribution is developing rapidly in the Mediterranean, and especially Spain and Portugal," the company said in the statement.

"The purpose of this non-exclusive agreement is exploring opportunities in these markets in order to find charters for small-scale LNG bunkering and distribution ships."

In May 2021 Kanfer ordered two 6,000 m3 LNG carriers capable of being used for LNG bunkering, for delivery by the second half of 2023.

Demand for LNG bunker delivery vessels is growing rapidly as more shipowners start to shift parts of their fleet onto gas-fuelled propulsion. On Wednesday classification society DNV said the LNG bunkering vessels ordered in 2021 could cover a combined total of 3 million mt/year of demand for gas as a marine fuel.