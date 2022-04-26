BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Senior Account Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 26, 2022

Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a key account manager in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in sales and preferably the bunker industry, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Maintaining and optimizing utilization of the key account portfolio best possible
  • Strategic account planning
  • Using your commercial experience to expand the business further
  • Following up and sparring with the trading team
  • Ensuring initiatives are executed and goals are met
  • Building bridges within our organization to create synergies with our various resources
  • Exploring and creating opportunities and initiatives that adds value for our customers
  • Networking and customer care

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com