BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Senior Account Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join the firm's office in Middelfart. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a key account manager in Denmark.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in sales and preferably the bunker industry, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Maintaining and optimizing utilization of the key account portfolio best possible

Strategic account planning

Using your commercial experience to expand the business further

Following up and sparring with the trading team

Ensuring initiatives are executed and goals are met

Building bridges within our organization to create synergies with our various resources

Exploring and creating opportunities and initiatives that adds value for our customers

Networking and customer care

For more information, click here.