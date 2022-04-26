EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Senior Account Manager
Tuesday April 26, 2022
The successful candidate will join the firm's office in Middelfart. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a key account manager in Denmark.
The firm is looking for candidates with experience in sales and preferably the bunker industry, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Maintaining and optimizing utilization of the key account portfolio best possible
- Strategic account planning
- Using your commercial experience to expand the business further
- Following up and sparring with the trading team
- Ensuring initiatives are executed and goals are met
- Building bridges within our organization to create synergies with our various resources
- Exploring and creating opportunities and initiatives that adds value for our customers
- Networking and customer care
