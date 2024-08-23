UK Reports Suspicious Activity Involving Drone Boat in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident was reported about 87 nautical miles west of Saleef at 10 AM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

Suspicious activity involving a drone boat has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported about 87 nautical miles west of Saleef at 10 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"UKMTO has received a report of three small boats, two crewed with two to three persons on board, and one uncrewed surface vessel (USV) acting suspiciously in position 15-37N 041-12E," the agency said.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past nine months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.