Bulker Detained at Kotka on Suspicion of Russia Sanctions Breach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Finland's foreign ministry has alleged that the vessel's cargo of fertiliser belongs to a Russian individual on the European Union's sanctions list. File Image / Pixabay

Finland's authorities have arrested a dry bulk carrier at the port of Kotka in connection to alleged breaches of EU sanctions against Russia.

The bulker Smew was detained at Kotka earlier this month, according to a report from local news agency YLE.

Finland's foreign ministry has alleged that the vessel's cargo of fertiliser belongs to a Russian individual on the European Union's sanctions list, according to the report.

The cargo is reported to be about 20,000 mt in size, and may be allowed to resume its voyage if it is travelling to a country where it is needed to secure food production. according to the report.