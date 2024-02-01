Orim Energy Hires Bunker Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a bunker trader for Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co in London from November 2017 to last month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Orim Energy has hired a bunker trader in Athens.

George Iliopoulos has joined the company as a bunker trader in Athens as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Iliopoulos was previously a bunker trader for Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co in London from November 2017 to last month.

He had earlier served as a bunker trader for Sonan Bunkers in London from July 2014 to November 2017, and before that as a bunker trader for Seaview Shipping & Trading from June 2011 to July 2014.

Orim has three barges for its physical supply operation at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe, and specialises in VLSFO and ULSFO sales. The firm also engages in back-to-back trading of marine fuels and cutter stocks.