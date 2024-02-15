Glander International Bunkering Appoints Sales Manager in Valencia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sierra has worked for Glander since May 2019, starting as a junior bunker trader. Image Credit: Alvaro Sierra / LinkedIn

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has appointed a sales manager in its Valencia office.

Alvaro Sierra has been appointed sales manager in Valencia as of January 2024, he told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Sierra has worked for Glander since May 2019, starting as a junior bunker trader. He had previously served in various roles for organisations including African Development Bank Group, Melt Group, Font Salem Sociedad Limitada and the Spanish embassy in the Ivory Coast.

Glander opened its Valencia office in August 2018, the company's seventh location globally at that time.

The Dubai-headquartered company now has offices in Florida, Geneva, Montreal, Mumbai, Oslo, Singapore, Tonsberg and Valencia.