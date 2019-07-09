Barcelona may Restrict Cruise Calls

Barcelona sea front. File image/Pixabay.

The northern Spanish port city of Barcelona is considering restricting the number of cruise ship calls.

Part of the reason is that the move would reduce air pollution in the city where air quality regularly exceeds World Health Organization limits for nitrogen oxide and PM10 particulates, according to UK news provider the Guardian.

The city featured in a report released last month on shipping-related air pollution in European port cities.

In addition, Barcelona's city authorities have called for emisions control area (ECA) to be set up across the Mediterranean region.

In an ECA, the sulfur cap on bunker fuel is 0.1% and below the coming IMO2020 sulfur cap of 0.5%.