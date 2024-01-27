Trafigura Tanker Remains on Fire After Houthi Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened about 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 4:42 PM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A tanker operated on behalf of global commodities firm Trafigura remains on fire on Saturday morning after a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden the previous day.

The 110,600 DWT clean products tanker Marlin Luanda was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden on Friday afternoon, Trafigura said in a statement on its website.

"No injuries or casualties have been reported in respect of the incident on board the Marlin Luanda," the company said in an update as of 7 AM GMT on Saturday.

"The crew is continuing efforts to control the fire in one of the ship's cargo tanks with support from military vessels.

"The safety of the crew remains our utmost priority."

The tanker is reported to be carrying a cargo of Russian-origin naphtha.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack over the past two months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.