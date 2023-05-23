EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Purchaser in Rotterdam
Tuesday May 23, 2023
The role is based in the company's Rotterdam office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a purchaser in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in a similar role, including two or three years in sourcing, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Handling of day-to-day supply chain activities such as back-to-back purchasing from physical market and participate in daily routines offering support, advice, and guidance to colleagues within Bunker Holding
- Utilize relevant statistical and hedging tools to achieve competitive prices, optimizing trading profits. Being proficient in contract/swap pricing management is preferred
- Establish, develop, and optimize strategic partnership with suppliers/marketing teams through consistent engagements, performing the role of bridging the gap between supply and sales team
- Develop knowledge and understanding of market legislation accompanied with gaining expertise on future fuels supporting our ambitious drive to be a leading business partner within the green transition
