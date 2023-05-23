BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Purchaser in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Rotterdam office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a purchaser in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in a similar role, including two or three years in sourcing, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Handling of day-to-day supply chain activities such as back-to-back purchasing from physical market and participate in daily routines offering support, advice, and guidance to colleagues within Bunker Holding

Utilize relevant statistical and hedging tools to achieve competitive prices, optimizing trading profits. Being proficient in contract/swap pricing management is preferred

Establish, develop, and optimize strategic partnership with suppliers/marketing teams through consistent engagements, performing the role of bridging the gap between supply and sales team

Develop knowledge and understanding of market legislation accompanied with gaining expertise on future fuels supporting our ambitious drive to be a leading business partner within the green transition

