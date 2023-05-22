Green 'Party Boat' Makes London Debut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oceandiva. Image Credit / Oceandiva

A carbon-neutral 'party' boat has moved to its base in London where it is moored on the Thames River.

The ship, Oceandiva London, was built at VEKA shipyards in the Netherlands and has been lauded from its commitment to sustainability.

The ship's power is derived from a 2.2 megawatt battery. It also has access to fast-charging renewable energy and a back up biofuel generator, according to the company.

The ship can host a range of events including conferences, gala dinners, product launches and award ceremonies. Oceandiva London is part of the United Rivers group. The events side of the operation is handled by Smart Group.