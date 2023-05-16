UK Ports Operator Sets Out Net-zero Stall

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship docked at the port of Leith, Scotland. File Image / Pixabay.

UK ports operator Forth Ports has included more shoreside power as part of its plans to be net-zero by 2042.

Shoreside power has recently been installed at the Scottish port of Leith while Tilbury2, close to London, is shoreside enabled, the company said. In addition, the company said that it plans to develop its facilities to make alternative fuels available for mobile equipment and its marine fleet.

"Initially this involves the widespread use of sustainably sourced hydrogenated vegetable oil and, as technology develops, other methods of low-emission propulsion," it said.

Other initiatives announced include promoting low-carbon delivery alternatives such as rail and barge.

There is an interim target to be carbon neutral in emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 2032. The group operates eight ports across the country.