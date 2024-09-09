Sonan Bunkers Hires Junior Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mark Kidman has joined the firm's London office as a junior trader as of last month. Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers

Marine fuel trading firm Sonan Bunkers has hired a new junior bunker trader in London.

Mark Kidman has joined the firm's London office as a junior trader as of last month, Sonan Bunkers said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Kidman previously worked as an account manager for Groupon from January to August of this year. He had previously worked for Deliveroo from 2021 to 2023, for Secret Escapes from 2018 to 2020 and for TUI from 2016 to 2018.

Sonan Bunkers was founded in 2014 andtrades bunkers worldwide from offices in London, Athens, Rotterdam, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, Dubai and Denmark.