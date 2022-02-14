UK: Proposed Low-Emission Ports Get Go-Ahead

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Glasgow: potential free port site. File Image / Pixabay

Proposals to set up two, new 'green' ports in the north of the United Kingdom have been agreed by the Scottish and English governments.

The new facilities will attract 'free port' status with lower tax rates and other financial incentives for investors and be committed to 'net-zero' planning favouring low-emission industries.

As well as catering for shipping, the ports can also be air and rail hubs.

The bidding process will run for six months. Bids should include "ambitious targets" for net zero, according to UK national news provider the Guardian.

Among areas under consideration for the investment are Dundee, Glasgow and the Shetland Islands.

A number of ports with free port status have already been agreed for England.