Malik Supply Hires Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ural had previously served as a junior tanker broker for Aqua Chartering & Trading in Istanbul. Image Credit: Yusuf Ural / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply has hired a new bunker trader in Denmark.

Yusuf Ural has joined the physical supply company as a bunker trader in Aalborg as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Ural had previously served as a junior tanker broker for Aqua Chartering & Trading in Istanbul from July to November of 2023.

He had earlier worked for Beks Tanker Management & Trading, Spring Marine Denizcilik and Atlantis Tankers Group.

Aalborg-based Malik Energy is a physical bunker supplier and has a staff of seven in its sales team, according to the company's website.