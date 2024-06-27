EMEA News
Malik Supply Hires Bunker Trader in Denmark
Thursday June 27, 2024
Ural had previously served as a junior tanker broker for Aqua Chartering & Trading in Istanbul. Image Credit: Yusuf Ural / LinkedIn
Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply has hired a new bunker trader in Denmark.
Yusuf Ural has joined the physical supply company as a bunker trader in Aalborg as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.
Ural had previously served as a junior tanker broker for Aqua Chartering & Trading in Istanbul from July to November of 2023.
He had earlier worked for Beks Tanker Management & Trading, Spring Marine Denizcilik and Atlantis Tankers Group.
Aalborg-based Malik Energy is a physical bunker supplier and has a staff of seven in its sales team, according to the company's website.