BUNKER JOBS: Nereus Digital Bunkers Seeks CFO in Piraeus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Piraeus office. Image Credit: Nereus Digital Bunkers

Bunker software and brokerage firm Nereus Digital Bunkers is seeking to hire a chief financial officer in Piraeus.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in executive leadership roles and a working knowledge of how to raise capital outside traditional lines of credit, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

"We're looking for an experienced chief financial officer to join our team of high-performing professionals and keep our finances positioned for continued success," the company said in the advertisement.

"The CFO will have a day-to-day, ongoing impact on company operations, helping us to analyze, strategize, and grow our financial position.

"As a member of senior management, the CFO will be comfortable in a leadership role that requires clear and effective communication skills."

For more information, click here.