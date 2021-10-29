Lundin Energy Takes on Bio-LNG for Offshore Supply Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was carried out by truck. Image Credit: Gasum

Lundin Energy Norway has taken a stem of bio-LNG for one of its offshore supply vessels for the first time.

Gas supplier Gasum recently bunkered Lundin's vessel the Island Crusader with bio-LNG at Risavika harbour, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Lundin is seeking to reach carbon neutrality across its operations by 2023, aiming to make all their supply and stand-by vessels hybrid battery ships.

"Biogas is a way to significantly reduce maritime sector’s emissions and it is available already today which makes it a viable option for companies," Gunnar Helmen, marine sales manager at Gasum, said in the statement.

"Together with supporting politics we can increase the Norwegian biogas production significantly and contribute in making waste to energy pushing for the green shift, and we can do it today."

Gasum aims with its partners to produce 4 TWh of biogas by 2025.