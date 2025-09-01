ScanOcean Supplies HVO Biofuel to Furetank's Ship in Sweden's Donso

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker, powered by bio-LNG, used HVO as pilot fuel in place of MGO. Image Credit: ScanOcean

Swedish bunker supplier ScanOcean has delivered hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel to Furetank's tanker Fure Valo at Donso, Sweden.

The ship-to-ship (STS) delivery took place on Sunday, ScanOcean said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The Fure Valo, which is powered by bio-LNG, used HVO as pilot fuel in place of MGO.

Pilot fuel is required in dual-fuel engines to ignite combustion -- for example, WinGD's dual-fuel low-pressure engines use 0.5-1% pilot fuel, while high-pressure engines may use 0.5-5% of pilot fuel.

According to ScanOcean, its HVO can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 95% compared with MGO.

"ScanOcean's HVO is always free from AFCAT3, ensuring full FuelEU Maritime compliance," it added.

Jonatan Karlström, Managing Director of ScanOcean, had told Ship & Bunker in May that he expects biofuel demand to pick up in the second half of this year as shipowners who've been holding off on compliance purchases under FuelEU Maritime begin to act.